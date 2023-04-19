Don’t Set People Up For A Fall
Tipsheet

China Sent a House Committee a Cease and Desist Letter

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 19, 2023 10:30 AM
Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP

After lying to the world, disappearing doctors and covering up the fact that COVID-19 originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese Communist Party is taking issue with congressional investigations into how the pandemic started. 

According to Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup, lawmakers received a cease and desist letter from the Chinese Embassy in Washington D.C. demanding an end to their inquiries. Committee members have responded by telling the embassy to get lost. 

During testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe explained why a lab leak is the only logical conclusion about the origins of the pandemic. He also said if the communist government had been transparent about the situation, millions of lives could have been saved.  

