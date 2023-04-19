China Sent a House Committee a Cease and Desist Letter

After lying to the world, disappearing doctors and covering up the fact that COVID-19 originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese Communist Party is taking issue with congressional investigations into how the pandemic started.

According to Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup, lawmakers received a cease and desist letter from the Chinese Embassy in Washington D.C. demanding an end to their inquiries. Committee members have responded by telling the embassy to get lost.

.@ChineseEmbinUS is attempting to interfere with our investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and silence our Members.



It won’t work.



We will follow the facts wherever they lead and deliver the truth to Americans. pic.twitter.com/VVjlcSrVUC — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) April 15, 2023

2) Wenstrup: In response to that letter, we were responding to them and inviting the Chinese scientists, if they're still alive, to help us with this committee. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 19, 2023

During testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe explained why a lab leak is the only logical conclusion about the origins of the pandemic. He also said if the communist government had been transparent about the situation, millions of lives could have been saved.

🚨🚨



Chairman Wenstrup opens today's hearing on COVID-19 origins.



"We are not here to analyze the intelligence ourselves. We are here to listen to the experts and follow the facts."

@COVIDSelect is ready to continue our investigation! pic.twitter.com/9MgDrNDJME — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) April 18, 2023

.@RepJohnJoyce: If China had shared information about Wuhan lab researchers who fell ill in the fall of 2019 earlier, would it have stopped a global pandemic?



Former Director of National Intelligence @JohnRatcliffe: “Absolutely”



China must be held accountable👇 pic.twitter.com/tDH6ArjNI8 — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) April 18, 2023



