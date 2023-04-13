Hunter Biden Is Now Correcting His Dad's Statements During Official Presidential Events
Is Mitch McConnell Retiring?

Katie Pavlich
April 13, 2023
Just weeks after a severe fall in Washington D.C. that sent him to the hospital for a number of days, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly preparing for retirement. 

"Multiple sources confirm that Senators John Barrasso of North Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota are actively reaching out to fellow Republican senators in efforts to prepare for an anticipated leadership vote — a vote that would occur upon announcement that McConnell would be retiring from his duties as leader, and presumably the Senate itself," The Spectator reports. 

"I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes. I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home," McConnell released in a statement on March 25 after being released from the hospital. “I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home. I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

While he hasn't physically returned to the Senate, McConnell has been conducting business through his office from home on a number of pressing issues. 

