Is Mitch McConnell Retiring?

UPDATE: McConnell will return to the U.S. Senate on Monday.

I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We've got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 13, 2023





***Original report***

Just weeks after a severe fall in Washington D.C. that sent him to the hospital for a number of days, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly preparing for retirement.

"Multiple sources confirm that Senators John Barrasso of North Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota are actively reaching out to fellow Republican senators in efforts to prepare for an anticipated leadership vote — a vote that would occur upon announcement that McConnell would be retiring from his duties as leader, and presumably the Senate itself," The Spectator reports.

Multiple sources confirm Cornyn, Thune, Barrasso courting conservative Scott votes to back them in anticipated leadership contest. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2023

McConnell has been absent since a major fall and concussion at SLF event at Waldorf Astoria. Senate staff openly questioning whether he will ever return. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2023

Sources: GOP senators preparing for McConnell retirement https://t.co/1636ckAMYW — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2023

"I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes. I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home," McConnell released in a statement on March 25 after being released from the hospital. “I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home. I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

While he hasn't physically returned to the Senate, McConnell has been conducting business through his office from home on a number of pressing issues.