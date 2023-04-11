Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema Has a New Republican Challenger

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb officially announced a run for U.S. Senate Tuesday afternoon, making him the first Republican candidate in the 2024 race to challenge Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

In his first campaign video, Lamb focuses on his experience fighting Mexican drug cartels, the fentanyl crisis, protecting the Second Amendment and coping with family loss.

As Pinal County Sheriff, I have been on the front lines of our border crisis. We need leaders in this country who aren’t too politically correct to protect us and that’s why I’m running for the United States Senate.



Join the team today! >> https://t.co/HcIPSdPd6z pic.twitter.com/9lImU01yeV — Mark Lamb for US Senate (@sherifflamb1) April 11, 2023

Lamb's campaign website centers on the theme of "God. Family. Country."

“I’m Sheriff Mark Lamb. Arizona needs a conservative fighter in the US Senate to defend our values of God, family, and freedom. I’ll stand up to the woke left and the weak politicians in Washington, secure our border and support law enforcement. I will defend our Second Amendment and the right to life, cut wasteful spending, fight inflation, and put more money back in your pocket," his new site states. "We need leaders in this country that aren’t too politically correct to protect us and that’s why I’m running for the United States Senate. Join me in standing up to the woke left and weak politicians in Washington, let’s get to work!”

In December Sinema changed her political party affiliation from Democrat to Independent and faces strong primary opposition from the left. She still votes with Democrats, under the direction of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a majority of the time.