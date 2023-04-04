Jill Biden's Latest Suggestion Has Everyone Laughing...at Her
Tipsheet

Trump Has a Message for Supporters While Leaving for Court

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 04, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

Shortly after stepping outside Trump Tower in New York City Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump pumped his fist in solidarity with supporters before making his way to the courthouse in lower Manhattan for arraignment. 

Trump also sent a message on Truth Social ahead of his day in court where he will face at least 30 charges from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. 

Once Trump is arraigned, the indictment against him will be unsealed and the details of the charges will be revealed. After the federal government, through the Department of Justice and Federal Election Commission passed on prosecution, Bragg is reportedly bringing felony charges against Trump. Cameras will not be allowed in the court room.

During an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said they plan to fight the charges and that the former president has no plans to enter a guilty plea. 

