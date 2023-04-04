Trump Has a Message for Supporters While Leaving for Court

Shortly after stepping outside Trump Tower in New York City Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump pumped his fist in solidarity with supporters before making his way to the courthouse in lower Manhattan for arraignment.

WATCH: Trump gives a fist pump and a wave as he leaves Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/JnLP5E8qxh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

Trump also sent a message on Truth Social ahead of his day in court where he will face at least 30 charges from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The 45th President of the United States arrives at the Manhattan Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/mKE2389bMm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

Once Trump is arraigned, the indictment against him will be unsealed and the details of the charges will be revealed. After the federal government, through the Department of Justice and Federal Election Commission passed on prosecution, Bragg is reportedly bringing felony charges against Trump. Cameras will not be allowed in the court room.

Judge Makes Decision About Cameras in Courtroom During Trump's Arraignment https://t.co/IHhjZAfLHv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2023

During an interview with Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said they plan to fight the charges and that the former president has no plans to enter a guilty plea.