Tipsheet

The Feds are Trying to Punish Elon Musk For Exposing the Twitter Files

Katie Pavlich
March 07, 2023
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

In an outrageous attack on the First Amendment, the Federal Trade Commission is going after Twitter CEO Elon Musk for exposing censorship previously deployed by the company, known as the "Twitter Files," after taking over the social network last year. That censorship, which targeted Townhall, was heavily influenced and pushed by the FBI, the Biden White House and other federal government agencies. 

According to new reporting from the Wall Street Journal, the FTC is demanding Musk turn over the names of journalists he's worked with -- many who published the Twitter Files -- along with other private and internal company information. 

"The Federal Trade Commission has demanded Twitter Inc. turn over internal communications related to owner Elon Musk, as well as detailed information about layoffs—citing concerns that staff reductions could compromise the company’s ability to protect users, documents viewed by the Wall Street Journal show," WSJ reports. "In 12 letters sent to Twitter and its lawyers since Mr. Musk’s Oct. 27 takeover, the FTC also asked the company to “identify all journalists” granted access to company records and to provide information about the launch of the revamped Twitter Blue subscription service, the documents show."

Musk is responding to the intimidation attacks, calling them "shameful" and a weaponization of government. 

House Republicans are blasting the overreach and will hold a hearing about the federal government's role in social media censorship on Thursday. 

