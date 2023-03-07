White House Doubles Down After Full Context of J6 Videos Revealed
Townhall Appears in the 'Twitter Files'
Why Michelle Obama Cried Uncontrollably For 30 Minutes After Trump's Inauguration
Biden's FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn Admits Defeat
One of the Liberal Media's Biggest Fears About Trump Resurfaced
US Officials Share New Intel About Who Blew Up Russia's Nord Stream Pipeline
Capitol Police Chief Responds to Tucker Carlson Airing Previously Unseen J6 Footage
FL AG Commissioner Pushing Bill to Provide Taxpayer Money for Migrant Workers' Housing
The Mainstream Media Suddenly Cares About Riots Being Sanitized in the News
NYT May Be Right About One Thing in Its Report on Nord Stream...
Home State of Late-Term Abortionist to Push ‘Heartbeat’ Legislation
A U.S. High School Reportedly Collaborated With Chinese State Military-Affiliated Institut...
Does Gavin Newsom Have Anything Better to Do?
Read His Lips: More New Taxes
Tipsheet

Police Chief Unloads on Lack of Jail Time for 'Bad Guys With Guns'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 07, 2023 4:30 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

As murder rates continue to skyrocket in Democratic run cities across the country, top law enforcement officials are growing frustrated with a lack of prosecution and harsh sentencing for violent criminals. 

In Washington D.C., where the City Council recently passed a new criminal code decreasing the penalties for carjacking and murder, Police Chief Robert Contee is explaining why homicides are on the rise. 

"If we really want to see homicides go down, keep bad guys with guns in jail because when they're in jail, they can't be in communities shooting people. So when people talk about what we need to do different, or what we should do different or what we need to do different, that's the thing that we need to do different. We need to keep violent criminals in jail," Contee said. "Right now, the average homicide suspect has been arrested 11 times prior to them committing a homicide. That is a problem. That is a problem."

The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted in bipartisan fashion to block D.C.'s new and lax sentencing guidelines. President Joe Biden announced he would not veto the legislation if it passed in the U.S. Senate, prompting the D.C. Council to pull the legislation in an attempt to save face. 

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Releases Shocking January 6 Footage, Cheney and Kinzinger Hardest Hit Matt Vespa

The head of the D.C. Council says he is withdrawing the city’s new criminal code from consideration, just before a U.S. Senate vote that seemed likely to overturn the measure. But it's unclear if the action will prevent the vote or spare President Joe Biden a politically charged decision on whether to endorse the congressional action.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced the withdrawal Monday morning, a rare move that he said wasn’t prohibited under Washington’s Home Rule authority.

The U.S. Senate will still hold a vote against the measure. 

Tags: CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Releases Shocking January 6 Footage, Cheney and Kinzinger Hardest Hit Matt Vespa
Capitol Police Chief Responds to Tucker Carlson Airing Previously Unseen J6 Footage Julio Rosas
White House Doubles Down After Full Context of J6 Videos Revealed Katie Pavlich
One of the Liberal Media's Biggest Fears About Trump Resurfaced Matt Vespa
US Officials Share New Intel About Who Blew Up Russia's Nord Stream Pipeline Spencer Brown
Why the Left Is Pro-Mask Dennis Prager
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson Releases Shocking January 6 Footage, Cheney and Kinzinger Hardest Hit Matt Vespa