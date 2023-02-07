Biden to Finally Address Fentanyl Crisis During State of the Union
Tipsheet

WATCH: Border Patrol Chief Runs Out of Adjectives to Describe Ongoing Crisis

Katie Pavlich
February 07, 2023
AP Photo/Matt York

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing Tuesday morning about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, which is being fueled by President Joe Biden's catch-and-release illegal immigration policies. 

Under questioning from Republicans Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin, who Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tried to prevent from testifying, said he has run out of adjectives to describe the unprecedented situation. 

The Committee also highlighted 98 known terrorists found crossing illegally into the United States, accounting for a tiny fraction of the more than 500,000 gotaways who crossed without detection last year.


