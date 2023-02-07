WATCH: Border Patrol Chief Runs Out of Adjectives to Describe Ongoing Crisis

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing Tuesday morning about the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, which is being fueled by President Joe Biden's catch-and-release illegal immigration policies.

Under questioning from Republicans Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin, who Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tried to prevent from testifying, said he has run out of adjectives to describe the unprecedented situation.

"We went from what I would describe as 'unprecedented' to a point where I don't have the correct adjective to describe what's going on."

House Democrats spent 2 years trying to hide testimonies like this from the world -- those days are over.

Our own U.S. Border Patrol can't describe the current border crisis.



The American people deserve the facts about their efforts to battle the worst border crisis in American history.

The Committee also highlighted 98 known terrorists found crossing illegally into the United States, accounting for a tiny fraction of the more than 500,000 gotaways who crossed without detection last year.

Border Patrol agents apprehended 98 suspected terrorists in the last year alone.



This is a substantial increase from previous years.



Border Patrol agents apprehended 98 suspected terrorists in the last year alone.

This is a substantial increase from previous years.

The world knows our border is open and bad actors are trying to exploit it.




