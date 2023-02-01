Oklahoma Joins the Fight to End Woke ESG Investing
Just Last Week Biden Dodged Questions About the FBI Searching His Beach House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 01, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

After covering up the discovery of illegally held classified documents at President Joe Biden's unsecured Penn Biden Center office in November, the Department of Justice and FBI are finally searching his beach house in Rehoboth for additional information. 

Last week, Biden was asked if he would allow FBI agents to search the Rehoboth property. First Lady Jill Biden quickly ushered him away before he was able to give an answer. 

The search comes three weeks after classified information was found in the garage of Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. Biden's son, Hunter Biden, set up an office at the home during the COVID-19 pandemic and conducted unscrupulous business with foreign adversaries. 

"Hunter Biden apparently turned his father’s Wilmington, Del. mansion into a high-powered and possibly compromised home office, wheeling and dealing with some of the same nations whose names have turned up in classified documents recently discovered at the home, according to experts and leaked cellphone texts," the New York Post reports. "Some of the classified material found at the home, as well as the roughly 10 items of classified pages found at the Penn Biden Center, related to nations Hunter Biden had extensive business entanglements in — such as Ukraine."

Photos obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show Hunter Biden driving his father's corvette, with two women in the front seat. According to President Biden, the corvette was always parked in the "locked" garage. 

Meanwhile, the White House has repeatedly lied to reporters and the American public about the timeline of discovery by DOJ, the FBI and Biden's lawyers. 



