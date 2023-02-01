Just Last Week Biden Dodged Questions About the FBI Searching His Beach House

After covering up the discovery of illegally held classified documents at President Joe Biden's unsecured Penn Biden Center office in November, the Department of Justice and FBI are finally searching his beach house in Rehoboth for additional information.

Fox News reports the FBI is conducting a search of Joe Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware as a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified material begins. pic.twitter.com/FOTWIImRQK — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 1, 2023

Breaking: FBI searches Biden's Rehoboth Beach home for classified documents, @kwelkernbc reports. pic.twitter.com/0dPT37TP3M — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 1, 2023

Last week, Biden was asked if he would allow FBI agents to search the Rehoboth property. First Lady Jill Biden quickly ushered him away before he was able to give an answer.

REPORTER: "Will you allow the FBI to search your Rehoboth Beach home?"



Jill Biden gets in the way and ushers Joe along before he answers. pic.twitter.com/fKXQcTyUF5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2023

The search comes three weeks after classified information was found in the garage of Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. Biden's son, Hunter Biden, set up an office at the home during the COVID-19 pandemic and conducted unscrupulous business with foreign adversaries.

"Hunter Biden apparently turned his father’s Wilmington, Del. mansion into a high-powered and possibly compromised home office, wheeling and dealing with some of the same nations whose names have turned up in classified documents recently discovered at the home, according to experts and leaked cellphone texts," the New York Post reports. "Some of the classified material found at the home, as well as the roughly 10 items of classified pages found at the Penn Biden Center, related to nations Hunter Biden had extensive business entanglements in — such as Ukraine."

Photos obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show Hunter Biden driving his father's corvette, with two women in the front seat. According to President Biden, the corvette was always parked in the "locked" garage.

#BREAKING: Photos from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop show the First Son in the Corvette at the site where Joe Biden improperly kept classified documents. @AndrewKerrNC just broke the story on Fox: https://t.co/dM9p2dZ0CY pic.twitter.com/GZRbkh4D4y — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the White House has repeatedly lied to reporters and the American public about the timeline of discovery by DOJ, the FBI and Biden's lawyers.

WATCH: Fox News' @JacquiHeinrich: "Despite many claims of transparency, the FBI search of the Penn Biden Center did not appear on timelines given to us by the President's personal attorneys and also separately from the White House Counsel's Office" pic.twitter.com/lQ6D3Y9Ql6 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 1, 2023








