Tipsheet

DeSantis Makes a Major Move Against Unions During School Choice Week

Katie Pavlich
January 24, 2023
It's School Choice Week in states across the country. In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is taking more power away from leftist teachers unions and reallocating it to parents, students and teachers who don't want to be part of the political union machine. 

"The Governor’s proposal will create more accountability and transparency for public sector unions, including K-12 teacher unions and higher education unions. This proposal will require school unions to represent at least 60% of employees eligible for representation, an increase over the current 50% threshold, and allow state investigations into unions suspected of fraud, waste and abuse. Additionally, the proposal will require annual audits and financial disclosures for unions," DeSantis office released in a statement. "To further ensure that school boards are acting in the best interests of Florida’s teachers and students, this proposal reduces term limits for school board members from 12 years to 8 years and seeks to make school board elections a partisan election. A joint resolution for the 2023 Legislative Session has already been filed by Senator Gruters and Representative Roach to begin this process."

While taking on the unions, DeSantis is backing individual teachers and increasing their pay. 

“This is a huge package to increase teacher pay, support teacher empowerment and protect teachers’ paychecks by ensuring they have control over their hard-earned salary,” DeSantis said. “We want more transparency into how school unions operate, and we are going to fight against school union haggling that holds teachers and their salary increases hostage. Partisan groups should not be given special privileges.”

President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten is furious about the move. 

