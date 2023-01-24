DeSantis Makes a Major Move Against Unions During School Choice Week

It's School Choice Week in states across the country. In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is taking more power away from leftist teachers unions and reallocating it to parents, students and teachers who don't want to be part of the political union machine.

"The Governor’s proposal will create more accountability and transparency for public sector unions, including K-12 teacher unions and higher education unions. This proposal will require school unions to represent at least 60% of employees eligible for representation, an increase over the current 50% threshold, and allow state investigations into unions suspected of fraud, waste and abuse. Additionally, the proposal will require annual audits and financial disclosures for unions," DeSantis office released in a statement. "To further ensure that school boards are acting in the best interests of Florida’s teachers and students, this proposal reduces term limits for school board members from 12 years to 8 years and seeks to make school board elections a partisan election. A joint resolution for the 2023 Legislative Session has already been filed by Senator Gruters and Representative Roach to begin this process."

JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces proposal to prevent automatic deductions from teacher paychecks to teachers' unions



"You should not have the school be a focus of school union politics, and politicking and handing out literature [...] Not on the public's time." pic.twitter.com/covXx3lrGa — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) January 23, 2023

Today's proposal from @GovRonDeSantis takes a huge swing at wayward school unions:



-no more deducting dues from paychecks

-no union business or fliers at work

-school union execs can't be paid more than highest paid member

-and a requirement to have 60% representation to exist — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 23, 2023

While taking on the unions, DeSantis is backing individual teachers and increasing their pay.

“This is a huge package to increase teacher pay, support teacher empowerment and protect teachers’ paychecks by ensuring they have control over their hard-earned salary,” DeSantis said. “We want more transparency into how school unions operate, and we are going to fight against school union haggling that holds teachers and their salary increases hostage. Partisan groups should not be given special privileges.”

Gov. DeSantis Announces Additional Pay Increases and Support for Teachers in Florida https://t.co/FOKQWV2eoa — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 23, 2023

Today, I unveiled my plan to empower Florida educators by:

- Securing a $1 billion increase in teacher pay

- Implementing a Teachers' Bill of Rights

- Enacting paycheck protection and other reforms to school unions

- Term limiting school board members to 8 years pic.twitter.com/pPKmQ8mX2b — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 23, 2023

President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten is furious about the move.