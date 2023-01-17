KJP Can't Get Her Story Straight About Biden's Classified Documents

Speaking from the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was peppered with questions over her inconsistent timeline and statements in response to President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified information. She also claimed she learned about the scandal from the press.

REPORTER: "Did you know?"



KJP: "No I did not know!"



REPORTER: "When did you learn about the documents found at the Penn Center...?"



KJP: "When your team was doing a story on it." pic.twitter.com/v2T7mAUR51 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2023

Last week Jean-Pierre told reporters the search for classified documents improperly stored by Biden as vice president was "complete." Shortly after her statement, additional classified documents were found in Biden's Wilmington garage and inside his home.

REPORTER: "Did you not know on Friday...? Are you being directed by someone to not be forthcoming on this issue?"



KJP: "I have been forthcoming." pic.twitter.com/2eugOS1JMo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2023

KJP refuses to say whether or not the search for additional mishandled classified documents is completed. pic.twitter.com/5I0C13vvam — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2023

This week the White House posted a statement arguing Republicans are faking outrage over Biden's handling of classified information.

REPORTER: "The White House says Republicans are faking outrage on this. Why shouldn't Americans be outraged about classified documents being found in a garage?"



KJP: "We have answered questions on this at this podium..." pic.twitter.com/J13gdrNzIO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2023

In order to avoid answering future questions about the ongoing scandal, Jean-Pierre pushed reporters to the current White House Counsel. The move is unprecedented and lacks transparency, especially given Jean-Pierre speaks for President Biden.

REPORTER: "Why is it the matter of this White House Counsel to deal with documents from two administrations ago...? Why is this White House Counsel involved in this matter at all?"



KJP: "This is something for the White House Counsel to address." pic.twitter.com/aKkFXlLbMv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 17, 2023

Jean-Pierre's referral to the legal process to refuse to answer any questions, including about her own role in conveying false or misleading information, is entirely opportunistic. Clearly many of these questions can be answered without undermining the investigation. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 17, 2023



