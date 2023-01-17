DOJ Still Fighting in Court for Forced Masking on Transportation
KJP Can't Get Her Story Straight About Biden's Classified Documents

January 17, 2023
Speaking from the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was peppered with questions over her inconsistent timeline and statements in response to President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified information. She also claimed she learned about the scandal from the press. 

Last week Jean-Pierre told reporters the search for classified documents improperly stored by Biden as vice president was "complete." Shortly after her statement, additional classified documents were found in Biden's Wilmington garage and inside his home. 

This week the White House posted a statement arguing Republicans are faking outrage over Biden's handling of classified information. 

In order to avoid answering future questions about the ongoing scandal, Jean-Pierre pushed reporters to the current White House Counsel. The move is unprecedented and lacks transparency, especially given Jean-Pierre speaks for President Biden. 


