Oh, So That's Why Biden Mishandled Classified Information?

President Joe Biden answered a question about mishandling classified information during a joint press conference with Mexican President Andres Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City Tuesday night. Previously, he ignored a number of inquiries from the White House Press Corps.

Reading directly from a script, Joe Biden answers a question about taking and keeping classified and top secret documents from his time as Vice President:



"People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously." pic.twitter.com/02abDvhV60 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2023

But despite Biden's claims he takes the handling of classified information "seriously," the facts of the situation show otherwise. Many questions remain about why sensitive documents were housed in his unsecured think tank office.

George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley is calling out the hypocrisy of the situation and explaining why Biden may have had the documents.

...Biden not only would accept a million dollars to discuss diplomacy at Penn, but he wrote a book that detailed his work in countries like Ukraine (one of the reported subjects of these highly classified documents). https://t.co/nEkTXDWx1O — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 11, 2023

...Biden said "I don't know what's in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were." It was a bit jumbled. Presumably, he is saying that his lawyers suggested that he not ask what the documents were."... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 11, 2023

...The question is why. If the President was committed to addressing any national security risk, he would want to know and then want to offer any recollection on how or when they might have been used. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 11, 2023

Further, reporting shows the classified documents included information about Ukraine during the time Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma, a notoriously corrupt Ukrainian company that paid him as much as $80,000 per month.

CNN: Among the classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2023

Thank you to @VinceCoglianese for having me on to discuss Joe Biden's theft of classified (and other) government records when he left as VP.



This includes classified records on Ukraine, when Biden and his family were on a Ukrainian oligarch's payroll.https://t.co/oNQjMQK6fV — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 10, 2023

CNN is reporting that some of the classified documents Joe Biden illegally possessed involved Ukraine, aka the country where his son Hunter was making millions of dollars in ill-begotten gains. Probably just a coincidence. Nothing to see here. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding answers.