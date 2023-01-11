The Simple Reason Why an LA City Council Member Felt His Life Was...
Tipsheet

Oh, So That's Why Biden Mishandled Classified Information?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 11, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden answered a question about mishandling classified information during a joint press conference with Mexican President Andres Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City Tuesday night. Previously, he ignored a number of inquiries from the White House Press Corps. 

But despite Biden's claims he takes the handling of classified information "seriously," the facts of the situation show otherwise. Many questions remain about why sensitive documents were housed in his unsecured think tank office. 

George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley is calling out the hypocrisy of the situation and explaining why Biden may have had the documents. 

Further, reporting shows the classified documents included information about Ukraine during the time Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma, a notoriously corrupt Ukrainian company that paid him as much as $80,000 per month. 

Meanwhile, Republicans on Capitol Hill are demanding answers. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

