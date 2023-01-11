When Will the FBI Raid Joe Biden’s Residence?
Here's What Secretary Austin Said When He Officially Rescinded the DoD's Vaccine Mandate
Biden’s Constitutional Crisis
Oh, So That's Why Biden Mishandled Classified Information?
Mexico's President Thanks Biden for Not Building Any Border Wall
The Balenciaga Pedophile Scandal Hits the Parent Company in the Bottom Line
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Releases Statement on Potential Gas Stove...
'Abuse of Power': Biden Administration Once Again Extends COVID 'Public Health Emergency'
Blame the Chamber, Not Republican Leadership, for Woke Turn
Supreme Court Leaves New York Gun Control Law in Place for Now
The Left's Creepy, Out-of-Nowhere Crusade Against Gas Stoves
It Looks Like There's More Fallout for Adam Schiff Following Last Week's Twitter...
Federal Judge Rules That a Catholic Hospital Broke the Law for Denying Transgender...
After 'Catholic' Pelosi Blocked Born-Alive Bill, New Republican Majority Makes It a Priori...
Tipsheet

Buttigieg Blasted After Yet Another Travel Crisis

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 11, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is under fire yet again after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare and alarming full ground stop for all U.S. flights Wednesday morning. 

According to President Joe Biden, Buttigieg doesn't know what caused a computer outage that led to the ground stop. 

"I just spoke with [Transportation Secretary] Buttigieg. They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him," Biden said Wednesday morning from the South Lawn of the White House. "I told them to report directly to me when they find out. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. They don't know what the cause of it is, they expect in a couple of hours they'll have a good sense of what caused it and will respond at that time."

Since taking office in early 2021, Buttigieg has been mired in controversy and his lack of transportation experience has been repeatedly highlighted with a number of crises. During the supply chain crisis of 2021, when thousands of fully loaded shipping containers were sitting offshore, Buttigieg took off for months of paternity leave without appointing a deputy. During negotiations that nearly resulted in a devastating and economically disruptive nation wide rail strike, Buttigieg was on vacation in Portugal. 

In an interview with Fox News last week, Buttigieg defended his record and refuted claims he's been missing in action. 

In recent weeks, Buttigieg has been under fire for his use of private jets (especially given his lecturing about climate change) and abuse of taxpayer funded travel.


Tags: PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Looks Like There's More Fallout for Adam Schiff Following Last Week's Twitter Files Reveal Rebecca Downs
The Left's Creepy, Out-of-Nowhere Crusade Against Gas Stoves Guy Benson
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Releases Statement on Potential Gas Stove Ban Leah Barkoukis
Asian Americans Are Finished With the Democratic Party In at Least One Part of the Country Matt Vespa
Here's What Secretary Austin Said When He Officially Rescinded the DoD's Vaccine Mandate Spencer Brown
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Issues Sweeping Executive Orders on Day One Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
It Looks Like There's More Fallout for Adam Schiff Following Last Week's Twitter Files Reveal Rebecca Downs