Tipsheet

Stefanik: House Republicans are Ready to Hit the Ground Running

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 09, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File

It's the Monday after former Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy finally locked down enough votes to become House Speaker. With the victory complete, Republicans have big campaign promises to fulfill. 

"As Speaker of the House, my ultimate responsibility is not to my party, my conference, or even our Congress. My responsibility, our responsibility, is to our country," McCarthy said in remarks in the early morning hours Saturday. "Two months ago, you voted for a new direction for our country. You embraced our Commitment to America. And now, we are going to keep our commitment to you."

According to House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, GOP members are ready to "hit the ground running" as the 118th Congress gets underway. 

On Monday night, Republicans will vote on a new rules package packed full of conservative victories for limited governance. 

Some House Republicans have expressed opposition to the package. Read about why here.

