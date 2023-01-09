Stefanik: House Republicans are Ready to Hit the Ground Running

It's the Monday after former Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy finally locked down enough votes to become House Speaker. With the victory complete, Republicans have big campaign promises to fulfill.

"As Speaker of the House, my ultimate responsibility is not to my party, my conference, or even our Congress. My responsibility, our responsibility, is to our country," McCarthy said in remarks in the early morning hours Saturday. "Two months ago, you voted for a new direction for our country. You embraced our Commitment to America. And now, we are going to keep our commitment to you."

According to House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, GOP members are ready to "hit the ground running" as the 118th Congress gets underway.

House Republicans are ready to hit the ground running this week.



We will begin to implement our #CommitmentToAmerica and our oversight agenda. @tgowdySC @GowdyAmerica pic.twitter.com/n97jpIpdPx — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 9, 2023

House Republicans are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people!



WATCH my interview with @tgowdySC on @GowdyAmerica👇 pic.twitter.com/lZ88tTa33S — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 9, 2023

On Monday night, Republicans will vote on a new rules package packed full of conservative victories for limited governance.

Today, House Republicans will vote on a Rules package that will restore the People’s House by:



- Ending proxy voting

- Mandating at least 72 hrs after release of bill text before a final vote

- Establishing oversight plans to hold the Biden Admin accountable — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 9, 2023

House Republicans will vote on the 118th Congress Rules package to restore the People’s House to ensure we have the most open, transparent, & accountable House of Representatives.



Congress will once again work for WE THE PEOPLE.#PromisesMadePromiseKept — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 9, 2023

Some House Republicans have expressed opposition to the package. Read about why here.