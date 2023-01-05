Republican Floats Working With Democrats to Elect McCarthy Speaker

Speaking during an interview with Fox News Thursday afternoon, Republican Congressman Don Bacon expressed he was open to working with Democrats in order to get Leader Kevin McCarthy across the finish line as Speaker of the House. McCarthy needs 218 votes.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE):



"We also have to be willing to consider working with the Democrats at some point to get some – work on some concessions to get some support there if these 20 refuse to budge." pic.twitter.com/WrBDugAJIl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 5, 2023

Republican Michael Waltz, who is supportive of McCarthy, is opposed to working with Democrats in order to elect a Speaker.

As of Thursday afternoon, McCarthy failed to obtain 218 votes on nine ballots. At the beginning of the day, McCarthy urged reporters and Americans watching the votes not to read into the results, indicating voting could continue through the weekend and beyond.

The opposition vote tally has broken away from 20 for Republican Byron Donalds as other options have been nominated, including former President Donald Trump.

History happening now. House now going to 9th ballot for Speaker. First time its gone to this many ballots since 1923. On ballot 8: Jeffries: 212. McCarthy: 201. Donalds: 17. Hern: 2. Trump: 1. Present: 1. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 5, 2023

My vote for Speaker of the House today?



Donald John Trump. pic.twitter.com/ajFdcHVPM5 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 5, 2023



