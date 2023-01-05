Republican Floats Working With Democrats to Elect McCarthy Speaker

BLM Activist: What 'Ultra-Conservatives in Congress Are Doing Right Now Is Healthy'
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 05, 2023 4:00 PM
Speaking during an interview with Fox News Thursday afternoon, Republican Congressman Don Bacon expressed he was open to working with Democrats in order to get Leader Kevin McCarthy across the finish line as Speaker of the House. McCarthy needs 218 votes. 

Republican Michael Waltz, who is supportive of McCarthy, is opposed to working with Democrats in order to elect a Speaker. 

As of Thursday afternoon, McCarthy failed to obtain 218 votes on nine ballots. At the beginning of the day, McCarthy urged reporters and Americans watching the votes not to read into the results, indicating voting could continue through the weekend and beyond. 

The opposition vote tally has broken away from 20 for Republican Byron Donalds as other options have been nominated, including former President Donald Trump. 


