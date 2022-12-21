Biden Reassures Zelenskyy of Unwavering U.S. Support

Speaking to reporters during a joint press conference at the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that U.S. government support for his country against Russian aggression will remain indefinitely. Further, Biden made the case that in order to avoid World War III, the U.S. and European allies must continue to support Ukraine on the battlefield.

"I've spent several hundred hours face to face with our European allies and the heads of states of those countries and making the case as to why it was overwhelmingly in their interest that they continue to support Ukraine. They understand it fully but they're not looking to go to war with Russia. They're not looking for a third world war," Biden said. "I think it can all be avoided by making sure Ukraine is able to succeed on the battlefield."

The U.S. announced Tuesday it will send Ukraine a Patriot air defense system. Previously the U.S. rejected Zelenskyy's requests for the system, citing the potential Russia would see the move as escalatory. Apparently, that is no longer a concern and wasn't discussed during a meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office earlier in the day.

REPORTER: "I just asked if you had discussed how the US calculated the escalatory effect of sending a patriot missile battery to Ukraine."



REPORTER: "I just asked if you had discussed how the US calculated the escalatory effect of sending a patriot missile battery to Ukraine."

BIDEN: "I did not discuss that at all with [Zelesnkyy]."

ZELENSKYY: "I can send messages to President Biden...What's going to happen after patriot [missiles] are installed? After that we will send another signal to President Biden that we would like to get more...We are in war. I'm sorry. I'm really sorry."

When asked about a potential compromise with Russia, Zelenskyy argued there will be no peace without Russia vacating the country and returning sovereignty to the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy will make his way to Capitol Hill Wednesday night to address a joint session of Congress. Reportedly, he will tell lawmakers the $100 billion sent to the country so far, with a $45 billion package coming this week, is not enough.

Zelensky is apparently prepared to tell Congress that whatever the US has given Ukraine -- $45 billion in new aid now under consideration -- it is not enough.

During his meeting with Biden in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy thanked the American people for their support.