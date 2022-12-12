Special Grand Jury Indicts Controversial Ex-VA School Superintendent on a Slew of Charges
The Post-Title 42 Illegal Immigrant Surge Is Already Here
Biden's 'Merchant of Death' Hostage Swap Just Crashed Into His Ukraine Policy
This Vulnerable Democrat May Not Run Again in 2024
Stanford Doctor Details How He Was Blacklisted by Twitter Over Covid
Judge Rules Ex-College Soccer Player Allegedly Benched for Refusing to Kneel Can Proceed...
NYT Raises Eyebrows by Naming This Politician on Its 'Most Stylish' List of...
New 'Twitter Files' Revealed
Why WaPo Should Have Deleted This Article About the Argentina Soccer Team
Oh, So That's Why Biden Took the Deal to Get a WNBA Star...
Senior Dem Senator: Serious Concerns Over Biden's Prisoner Swap With Russia
School Board Member Says She Refuses to Vote for ‘Cis White Male’ for...
Oh, So That's How Many Times Climate Warrior Pete Buttigieg Flew on a...
Elon Musk Pushes Back on the Left's Forced Pronoun Recognition
How Sinema's Defection From Democrats Was an 'F You' Move to Schumer
Tipsheet

Stanford Doctor Details How He Was Blacklisted by Twitter Over Covid

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 12, 2022 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File

Stanford School of Medicine Professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is speaking out after it was revealed he was blacklisted by Twitter for going against the official government narrative on COVID-19. 

In the early days of the pandemic, Dr. Bhattacharya was right about the extraordinarily negative impact school closures would have on children. The results of education lockdowns are catastrophic. 

In 2022, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) conducted a special administration of the NAEP long-term trend (LTT) reading and mathematics assessments for age 9 students to examine student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Average scores for age 9 students in 2022 declined 5 points in reading and 7 points in mathematics compared to 2020. This is the largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first ever score decline in mathematics.

Meanwhile Dr. Anthony Fauci, who controlled the federal government's response to the pandemic under President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, is still justifying the closure of schools. 


Tags: COVID-19

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Biden Took the Deal to Get a WNBA Star Out of Russia Matt Vespa
New 'Twitter Files' Revealed Spencer Brown
Thom Tillis Will Destroy the GOP Kurt Schlichter
Biden's 'Merchant of Death' Hostage Swap Just Crashed Into His Ukraine Policy Katie Pavlich
We Now Know What Happened During the Griner/Bout Exchange That Was Cut From the Video Leah Barkoukis
How Sinema's Defection From Democrats Was an 'F You' Move to Schumer Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Biden Took the Deal to Get a WNBA Star Out of Russia Matt Vespa