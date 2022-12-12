Stanford Doctor Details How He Was Blacklisted by Twitter Over Covid

Stanford School of Medicine Professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is speaking out after it was revealed he was blacklisted by Twitter for going against the official government narrative on COVID-19.

I'm curious about what role the government played in Twitter's suppression of covid policy discussion. We will see with time, I suppose.



Thank you @bariweiss and @elonmusk. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.

Twitter 1.0 placed me on the blacklist on the first day I joined in August 2021. I think it was my pinned tweet linking to the @gbdeclaration that triggered the blacklist based on unspecified complaints Twitter received.

It will take some time to find out more about what led Twitter 1.0 to act so imperiously, but I am grateful to @elonmusk, who has promised access to help find out. I will report the results on Twitter 2.0, where transparency and free speech rule.

In the early days of the pandemic, Dr. Bhattacharya was right about the extraordinarily negative impact school closures would have on children. The results of education lockdowns are catastrophic.

In 2022, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) conducted a special administration of the NAEP long-term trend (LTT) reading and mathematics assessments for age 9 students to examine student achievement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Average scores for age 9 students in 2022 declined 5 points in reading and 7 points in mathematics compared to 2020. This is the largest average score decline in reading since 1990, and the first ever score decline in mathematics.

Meanwhile Dr. Anthony Fauci, who controlled the federal government's response to the pandemic under President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, is still justifying the closure of schools.

"Could we have been less restrictive about schools and less restrictive about closing down the economy?"



