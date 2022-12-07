Warnock Pushes Voter Suppression Claims in Victory Speech Despite Record-Setting Turnout
Tipsheet

Border Patrol Agent Killed in High Speed Chase With Illegal Immigrants

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 07, 2022 10:20 AM
Lenny Ignelzi

A 38-year-old Border Patrol agent was killed in Texas Wednesday morning during a high speed chase with illegal immigrants. 

"On December 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 am, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station patrolling the international boundary on an all-terrain vehicle was tracking a group of subjects that illegally crossed the border when he was involved in a crash near Mission, Texas. He was found unresponsive by fellow agents who immediately initiated life-saving efforts and requested EMS. The agent was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he later passed away. Further information to follow," U.S. Customs and Border Protection released in a statement. 

"The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation's border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time," Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz added. 

The devastating news comes less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden said he would not visit the border because there were "more important things to do," prompting a harsh response from the National Border Patrol Union.


Tags: BORDER PATROL

