White House Responds to Musk Airing Twitter's Dirty Laundry

The White House is classifying new revelations about Twitter's censorship during the 2020 presidential election as a "distraction" and claiming CEO Elon Musk's decision to publish internal conversations about the banning of stories related to Hunter Biden's laptop -- which revealed Joe Biden's close business partnerships with foreign adversaries -- is nothing notable.

The White House has said repeatedly they are "watching" Musk and Twitter closely.

KJP: Twitter's censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story is a "distraction." pic.twitter.com/A67p68c4x6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2022

Musk, who first published the information over the weekend, is promising to reveal more about the leftist bias and political censorship at the social media platform in the coming days.

Looks like we will need another day or so — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

The #TwitterFiles are extremely important because they confirm what we always suspected: that Twitter’s middle management worked hand-in-glove with Democrats to shut down the Hunter Biden story in advance of the 2020 election. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 5, 2022

Meanwhile, members of the leftist media who helped censor stories during the 2020 election are melting down or dismissing the transparency as an "attack on the First Amendment."

CNN Dismisses Explosive Twitter Files https://t.co/ZGHJv7S5QD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2022