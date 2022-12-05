White House Responds to Musk Airing Twitter's Dirty Laundry
Pfizer Seeks FDA Authorization for Omicron Vaccine for Children Under 5
Biden Skips Another Opportunity to See the Border Crisis
Biden Admin Denies DeSantis Request for Hurricane Recovery Assistance
News Nets Avoid Twitter Files Due to Their Suppression of the Hunter Laptop...
The Other Corruption the Twitter Files Expose
Read It: Fauci's Deposition Has Been Released
The Devil Wears Balenciaga
Florida Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Sedated Patients Found Dead
The Grand Jury Report on 'Obstructionist' Loudoun County Public Schools Is Brutal
With His Document Release, Elon Musk Sets Out the Matches and the Press...
Planned Parenthood Education Director Says Kids Are ‘Sexual Beings’ From Birth
Lee Zeldin Alleges Some RNC Members Were 'Misled' Into Signing Letter Backing McDaniel
NYT Take on Balenciaga Scandal Is About As Shameful As You'd Expect
We Now Have the Final Score in the House
Tipsheet

White House Responds to Musk Airing Twitter's Dirty Laundry

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 05, 2022 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The White House is classifying new revelations about Twitter's censorship during the 2020 presidential election as a "distraction" and claiming CEO Elon Musk's decision to publish internal conversations about the banning of stories related to Hunter Biden's laptop -- which revealed Joe Biden's close business partnerships with foreign adversaries -- is nothing notable. 

The White House has said repeatedly they are "watching" Musk and Twitter closely. 

Musk, who first published the information over the weekend, is promising to reveal more about the leftist bias and political censorship at the social media platform in the coming days. 

Meanwhile, members of the leftist media who helped censor stories during the 2020 election are melting down or dismissing the transparency as an "attack on the First Amendment." 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk's Big Mistake Kurt Schlichter
The Grand Jury Report on 'Obstructionist' Loudoun County Public Schools Is Brutal Spencer Brown
What Is the GOP Thinking With This Amnesty Deal? Matt Vespa
Former ‘Non-Binary’ Woman Will Sue Medical Professionals Who Provided Her Irreversible ‘Top Surgery’ Madeline Leesman
Biden Admin Denies DeSantis Request for Hurricane Recovery Assistance Spencer Brown
The Other Corruption the Twitter Files Expose Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Elon Musk's Big Mistake Kurt Schlichter