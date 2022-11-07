Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Tipsheet

KJP Has a New Excuse for Why Biden Said He Will Shut Down Coal Plants

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 07, 2022 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters from the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about remarks made by President Joe Biden during a campaign stop in California last week.

A reminder of what Biden said, which prompted Jean-Pierre to issue a lengthy statement attempting to explain away the comments:

She also claimed his comments were being "twisted." 

"The President’s remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense," Jean-Pierre said. 

Biden's comments provoked harsh pushback from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who called the remarks "outrageous" and "disgusting." 

"President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs. Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden and instead believes he does not understand the need to have an all in energy policy that would keep our nation totally energy independent and secure. It seems his positions change depending on the audience and the politics of the day. Politicizing our nation’s energy policies would only bring higher prices and more pain for the American people," Manchin released in a statement. 

At a separate campaign event over the weekend in New York, Biden admitted to putting a halt on new oil drilling in the U.S. 



Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

