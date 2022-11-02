Bill Clinton Claims Republicans Want Voters To Be 'Miserable'
Tipsheet

Biden Might Regret the Location Choice for His Big Democracy Speech

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 02, 2022 2:00 PM
Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden will give a previously unscheduled speech about "saving democracy" Wednesday night from Union Station in Washington D.C. It's a last ditch effort to help Democrats turnout their base for the midterm elections next week. 

The choice of Union Station is an interesting one, given how dangerous and decayed it has become under Democratic leadership in the nation's capital. 

Over the summer Starbucks closed their store in the train station due to safety concerns and after a number of incidents. After the pandemic and draconian measures from Democratic Mayor Murial Bowser, combined with burdensome travel requirements from President Joe Biden, once thriving stores have not returned. 

"Has D.C.'s Union Station, Amtrak’s second-busiest station in the country, become too unsafe? The CEO of Starbucks says yes, which is why after many years the coffee shop here is closing Friday. This trend is occurring nationwide, as the company also plans to close 15 other locations across the U.S. for similar reasons," ABC News 7 reported at the time. "The company describes the decision as a safety concern. The Union Station location is considered 'high-incident.'"

"A man was stabbed last month at the busy D.C. train station, a suspect was taken into custody. The stabbing occurred at 2 p.m. outside the station, and the victim ran inside seeking treatment," the report continues. 

Conservatives are praising Biden's location choice, saying it's an accurate reflection of Democratic governance. 


Tags: CRIME

