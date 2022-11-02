Biden Might Regret the Location Choice for His Big Democracy Speech

President Joe Biden will give a previously unscheduled speech about "saving democracy" Wednesday night from Union Station in Washington D.C. It's a last ditch effort to help Democrats turnout their base for the midterm elections next week.

President Biden tonight at 7pm from Union Station will deliver remarks "on preserving and protecting our democracy." The speech, according to DNC advisory, "will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy." — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 2, 2022

The choice of Union Station is an interesting one, given how dangerous and decayed it has become under Democratic leadership in the nation's capital.

Over the summer Starbucks closed their store in the train station due to safety concerns and after a number of incidents. After the pandemic and draconian measures from Democratic Mayor Murial Bowser, combined with burdensome travel requirements from President Joe Biden, once thriving stores have not returned.

"Has D.C.'s Union Station, Amtrak’s second-busiest station in the country, become too unsafe? The CEO of Starbucks says yes, which is why after many years the coffee shop here is closing Friday. This trend is occurring nationwide, as the company also plans to close 15 other locations across the U.S. for similar reasons," ABC News 7 reported at the time. "The company describes the decision as a safety concern. The Union Station location is considered 'high-incident.'"

"A man was stabbed last month at the busy D.C. train station, a suspect was taken into custody. The stabbing occurred at 2 p.m. outside the station, and the victim ran inside seeking treatment," the report continues.

Conservatives are praising Biden's location choice, saying it's an accurate reflection of Democratic governance.

Live look at DC's Union Station, where Biden will make his closing arguments tonight on Democrats' accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/onXzkOPWSR — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) November 2, 2022

An empty train station is the perfect metaphor for the Biden presidency. https://t.co/RBJWNx0Ick — Matt Cover (@MattCover) November 2, 2022

I think Union Station — an epicenter of crime and homelessness in Democrat-run D.C. — is the perfect backdrop for a Joe Biden speech https://t.co/1ZJoodfM95 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) November 2, 2022

Very curious if they’ll clear out the yelling psychos or drug users from Union Station before he arrives https://t.co/wDrrKNZzmD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 2, 2022

You can hardly walk through Union Station nowadays without being accosted by a crazy homeless drug addict so this is actually the perfect backdrop for the leader of the Democrat Party to address the country https://t.co/tPm1bZOeEH — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 2, 2022

Union Station went from being a beautiful place with a cool shopping center to the largest homeless encampment in DC.



Even Starbucks left Union because of all the crime.



A perfect backdrop for a Democrat event. https://t.co/yxqpE4Z3OQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2022



