The 'DeSantis Is Worse Than Trump' Hot Takes Are Here

We knew it was coming.

The midterm elections are just 50 days away and then, it's off to the races for the White House in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could be a serious contender in the presidential contest, which is why members of the media and leftist activists are already jumping to categorize him as "worse than" President Donald Trump.

Ron DeSantis “may be a more competent Trump in terms of his ability to use the levers of state to amass power, but he’s also meaner and more rigid, without the soft edges and eccentricity of the actual Donald Trump,” writes @jbouie. https://t.co/iG8mv63mOW — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 17, 2022

2/ The Desantis Martha’s Vineyard stunt was a capricious act of cruelty built on a mountain of dehumanization. It was an appalling act that will demonstrate the exact opposite of what Desantis and his thugs intended. It will provide an exposition on American kindness as real — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 15, 2022

3/ people come together and repudiate Desantis’ malicious cruelty and help abused people in need. Desantis is a canker on the soul of this country. Voting is the penicillin necessary to rid ourselves of the Tallahassee infection. VOTE HIM OUT. He is a vicious man and in American — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 15, 2022

Trump derangement syndrome has driven the country into the depths of Russian collusion conspiracies, impeachment, an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago and more. There's no doubt the left plans to launch the same tactics against DeSantis, should he choose to run.

The "DeSantis is worse than Trump" takes have begun https://t.co/SsVeThPpCc — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 17, 2022