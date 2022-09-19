2024 Election

The 'DeSantis Is Worse Than Trump' Hot Takes Are Here

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 19, 2022 1:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

We knew it was coming. 

The midterm elections are just 50 days away and then, it's off to the races for the White House in 2024. 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could be a serious contender in the presidential contest, which is why members of the media and leftist activists are already jumping to categorize him as "worse than" President Donald Trump. 

Trump derangement syndrome has driven the country into the depths of Russian collusion conspiracies, impeachment, an FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago and more. There's no doubt the left plans to launch the same tactics against DeSantis, should he choose to run. 

