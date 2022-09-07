EU Calls For 'Flattening the Curve' on a Self Inflicted Crisis

European Union officials are again calling on residents to "flatten the curve." This time it isn't to stop the spread of COVID-19, but rather to avoid a self-inflicted energy crisis as the grid gets overloaded. Mandatory shut offs are being issued and people won't be able to control the temperatures inside their own homes.

NOW - EU will propose a "mandatory target for reducing electricity use at peak hours" in order to "flatten the curve." pic.twitter.com/Q6EuLLTM0L — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 7, 2022

Europe, which voluntarily and recently became dependent on Russian natural gas and is being held hostage after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine earlier this year, was warned of the consequences.

German diplomats laugh after Trump warns UN on 9/25/2018:

"Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation ... Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course." pic.twitter.com/715UANpGDj — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile in California, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is doing the same.

CA is experiencing an unprecedented heatwave. This will be the hottest & longest on record for September.



Our energy grid is being pushed to its max. The risk of outages is real.



We need everyone to double down to save energy after 4pm today.pic.twitter.com/6QWozS0pyp — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 6, 2022

CALIFORNIA: We’re now in a Flex Alert.



What does that mean? We all need to conserve as much energy as possible during this record breaking heatwave.



Here’s what to do until 9pm tonight:

- Set thermostats to 78

- Turn off unnecessary lights

- Avoid using large appliances — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 7, 2022

Just last week Newsom bragged about banning gas powered vehicles in favor of "large appliance" electric cars. Los Angeles also banned gas stoves last year.

"California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035,” Newsom declared in a statement. “This plan’s yearly targets – 35 percent ZEV sales by 2026, 68 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2035 – provide our roadmap to reducing dangerous carbon emissions and moving away from fossil fuels."