green new scam

EU Calls For 'Flattening the Curve' on a Self Inflicted Crisis

Posted: Sep 07, 2022 10:00 AM
Source: (Sophia Kembowski/dpa via AP)

European Union officials are again calling on residents to "flatten the curve." This time it isn't to stop the spread of COVID-19, but rather to avoid a self-inflicted energy crisis as the grid gets overloaded. Mandatory shut offs are being issued and people won't be able to control the temperatures inside their own homes. 

Europe, which voluntarily and recently became dependent on Russian natural gas and is being held hostage after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine earlier this year, was warned of the consequences. 

Meanwhile in California, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is doing the same. 

Just last week Newsom bragged about banning gas powered vehicles in favor of "large appliance" electric cars. Los Angeles also banned gas stoves last year. 

"California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035,” Newsom declared in a statement. “This plan’s yearly targets – 35 percent ZEV sales by 2026, 68 percent by 2030, and 100 percent by 2035 – provide our roadmap to reducing dangerous carbon emissions and moving away from fossil fuels." 

