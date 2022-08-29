There's a Major Problem With Biden's Latest Intel Advisory Board Nominee

Last week President Joe Biden announced a fresh round of nominees for a variety of different positions in his administration. Former CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash was one of them and nominated to sit on the Presidential Intelligence Advisory Board.

"Jeremy Bash served as Chief of Staff at the CIA and the U.S. Department of Defense, in both roles for Secretary Leon Panetta. Bash held multiple roles on Capitol Hill, including as Chief Counsel of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and as Counsel to Congresswoman Jane Harman," the White House released about his nomination. "He is the recipient of the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, the Clandestine Service’s Donovan Award, the CIA Director’s Award, and the Department of Defense Distinguished Public Service Medal. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review."

"Mr. Bash is currently a Managing Director of Beacon Global Strategies, an advisory firm he co-founded in 2013, and he serves on the boards of directors for two technology companies, as well as the board of directors for the Truman Center for National Policy and the International Spy Museum," the release continued.

But during the 2020 presidential election, Bash was one of 51 former and current intelligence officials who signed a letter declaring Hunter Biden's laptop and the damning contents within it -- including verification and confirmation President Joe Biden was a partner in his son's shady foreign business dealings with hostile, enemy governments -- as Russian disinformation.

NEW: Biden’s new pick for his Presidential Intel Advisory Board is an MSNBC pundit among dozens of ex-intel officials to sign the infamous 2020 letter claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was a Russian op. Jeremy Bash called the laptop Russian disinfo.https://t.co/CUno0ZFaeD — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted last week the social media network censored story coverage of the laptop after warnings from the FBI about "Russian disinformation."