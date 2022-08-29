Is Biden About to Abandon Another U.S. Embassy?

UPDATE: The State Department denies an evacuation at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, saying reports are "false." A similar statement was made before the frantic evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul one year ago.

***Original post***

Things are starting to get dicey at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after months of missile attacks from Iranian backed groups and political unrest in the country against the current government.

BREAKING: BAGHDAD, IRAQ ???? Followers of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr tearing down a concrete wall inside Baghdad's Green Zone after their leader announced his withdrawal from political affairs. ~source Kurdstan24 pic.twitter.com/EK4K4hPPud — WeThePeopleFreedomWorld (@wepeoplefreedom) August 29, 2022

The protesters are in the President of #Iraq's room in the Republican Palace. pic.twitter.com/SyH7iTsO8K — ???? ????? (@khalediskef) August 29, 2022

According to reports on the ground, U.S. Embassy personnel are being evacuated by helicopter as the situation rapidly deteriorates.

NEW: Protesters have breached the presidential palace in Baghdad in response to an influential Shiite cleric announcing his resignation from politics.



Reports on the ground say evacuations are underway at the U.S. embassy amid fears of further violence. https://t.co/j45L9rjf80 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 29, 2022

No official word yet from the White House of State Department about the status of Americans inside the Baghdad Green Zone.