Joe Biden

Is Biden About to Abandon Another U.S. Embassy?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 29, 2022 11:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

UPDATE: The State Department denies an evacuation at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, saying reports are "false." A similar statement was made before the frantic evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul one year ago. 

***Original post***

Things are starting to get dicey at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after months of missile attacks from Iranian backed groups and political unrest in the country against the current government. 

According to reports on the ground, U.S. Embassy personnel are being evacuated by helicopter as the situation rapidly deteriorates. 

No official word yet from the White House of State Department about the status of Americans inside the Baghdad Green Zone. 

  Share this on Facebook
