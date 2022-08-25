Mar-a-Lago

Law Professor Blasts DOJ's Selective Leaks of Trump Raid Affidavit

Posted: Aug 25, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

George Washington University Professor and Democrat Jonathan Turley is blasting the Department of Justice for selectively leaking narrative bolstering portions of the affidavit used to justify the raid on President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. DOJ is pushing leaks to the media while also claiming the affidavit must be kept secret from the public. 

"While the Justice Department has been demanding absolute secrecy, the media has been reporting all of these leaks from the government that are clearly meant to put the Trump team on the defense. These are things going to the past communications with the Trump team. What were they looking for? What caused the search? All of that is sort of leaking out regularly as they are in court telling the judge, my God, don't release one iota of this affidavit or our investigation will be compromised," Turley said during an interview with Fox News this week. 

Turley is also criticizing Attorney General Merrick Garland, who personally approved the warrant for the raid, for a repeated lack of transparency. 

Meanwhile, DOJ and the FBI submitted a redacted version of the affidavit to a judge Thursday. Last week Judge Bruce Reinhart said DOJ's request to keep the entire document sealed was not plausible. 

