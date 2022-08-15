FBI Director Under Fire for Government Plane Travel

FBI Director Christopher Wray is under investigation by a number of House Republicans for allegedly using a taxpayer funded, government aircraft for travel to a private vacation. While the use of the government plane is allowed in certain circumstances and specific officials, the lawmakers note travel must be reimbursed.

"We write to conduct oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) use of government aircraft and compliance with the applicable federal regulations and requirements. In light of a recent report by the New York Post that you left a Senate hearing early to fly on an FBI aircraft for a personal vacation, we have questions about whether you are properly reimbursing federal taxpayers for your personal travel aboard government aircraft," Republican Reps. James Comer, Elise Stefanik and Mike Turner wrote in a letter to Wray Monday.

On August 4, 2022, Wray testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for a routine FBI oversight hearing. He reportedly left early for vacation.

"You abruptly departed a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing to engage in personal travel to your vacation home in Saranac Lake, New York. Despite requests from Ranking Member Grassley, you refused to remain at the hearing for an additional 21 minutes for remaining members to finish asking their questions and conduct oversight of the FBI," the lawmakers continues. "You reportedly departed on the FBI’s Gulfstream 550 jet, an agency aircraft initially intended for counterterrorism use, to make the one hour and 12-minute journey government aircraft on June 2 and June 5, 2022. Further, it has been reported that you made a similar personal trip to Saranac Lake."

Wray is being asked to produce a number of documents related to his travel by the end of the month.