FBI

FBI Director Under Fire for Government Plane Travel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 15, 2022 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
FBI Director Under Fire for Government Plane Travel

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FBI Director Christopher Wray is under investigation by a number of House Republicans for allegedly using a taxpayer funded, government aircraft for travel to a private vacation. While the use of the government plane is allowed in certain circumstances and specific officials, the lawmakers note travel must be reimbursed.

"We write to conduct oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) use of government aircraft and compliance with the applicable federal regulations and requirements. In light of a recent report by the New York Post that you left a Senate hearing early to fly on an FBI aircraft for a personal vacation, we have questions about whether you are properly reimbursing federal taxpayers for your personal travel aboard government aircraft," Republican Reps. James Comer, Elise Stefanik  and Mike Turner wrote in a letter to Wray Monday. 

On August 4, 2022, Wray testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for a routine FBI oversight hearing.  He reportedly left early for vacation. 

"You abruptly departed a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing to engage in personal travel to your vacation home in Saranac Lake, New York. Despite requests from Ranking Member Grassley, you refused to remain at the hearing for an additional 21 minutes for remaining members to finish asking their questions and conduct oversight of the FBI," the lawmakers continues. "You reportedly departed on the FBI’s Gulfstream 550 jet, an agency aircraft initially intended for counterterrorism use, to make the one hour and 12-minute journey government aircraft on June 2 and June 5, 2022. Further, it has been reported that you made a similar personal trip to Saranac Lake."

Wray is being asked to produce a number of documents related to his travel by the end of the month. 

 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Says FBI Stole His Passports in Mar-a-Lago Raid
Spencer Brown

Why Bill Maher Just Called Trump 'the Luckiest Man in the World'
Matt Vespa

Starbucks Admits Mail-In Ballots Are Garbage
Spencer Brown
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Might Have Been Involved in Attack on Salman Rushdie
Matt Vespa
Uh Oh: New York Times Caught in a Lie About Former Editor's Allegation of Flagrant Bias?
Guy Benson
Watch This House Democrat Try to Avoid Answering If Biden Should Run In 2024
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular