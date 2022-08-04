Joe Biden

Biden's Doctor Is Still MIA As He Continues Strict Isolation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2022 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden's Doctor Is Still MIA As He Continues Strict Isolation

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden continues to experience symptoms of COVID-19 after developing a rebound case of the virus, which is a side effect of being treated with Paxlovid last week. According to White House physician Kevin O'Connor, Biden tested positive again Thursday morning. 

"The President feels very well today. He is still experiencing a very occasional cough, but the cough is improving. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear. Given his rebound positivity which we reported Satrurday, we have continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," Dr. O'Connor released in a letter Thursday afternoon. 

"The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described. He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence. As I stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him," O'Connor continued. 

Before relapsing over the weekend, Biden took a victory lap in the Rose Garden.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre still refuses to make Dr. O'Connor available for direct questioning from reporters about Biden's battle with COVID-19 and other health issues. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Manmade Pandemic'? Congressional Hearing Investigates the Origins of COVID-19
Mia Cathell

Biden Just Gave China Another Reason to Think He's a Weak Leader
Spencer Brown
Trump Knew Exactly What He Was Doing in Hosting Saudi Arabian Golf League Event
Matt Vespa
'What Are Y'all Doing?': Cruz Scorches FBI Director for Targeting Patriotic Symbols
Spencer Brown
World Triathlon Unveils New Transgender Athlete Policy
Madeline Leesman
Does This Sinema Flashback Indicate How She'll Vote on Biden's Latest Tax Hike Plan?
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular