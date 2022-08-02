Jerry Nadler Has a Bizarre Excuse for Why Students Shouldn’t Pay Their Bills

President Joe Biden is expected to make a decision about the "cancellation" of student loan debt by the end of the month. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has issued a number of extensions on payment moratoriums and the left of his party is demanding he reallocate the cost to taxpayers.

“Today would be a terrible day for President Biden to force tax paying Americans to foot the bill of wealthy degree holders, aka, engage in theft.”



But now, Democrat Jerry Nadler is arguing Biden should reallocate the payments to taxpayers because of the Monkeypox outbreak.

With student loan repayments set to resume on August 31st and COVID-19 and Monkeypox cases on the rise, I once again request that @POTUS extends the payment pause and issues an executive order to cancel student debt. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) August 1, 2022

Data about Monkeypox shows the disease is affecting a very specific group of people and is not an air born virus.

"As of July 28, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health partners are reporting 4,907 cases of monkeypox in the United States across 46 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. CDC is also tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that have been reported globally, including in 71 countries that normally do not report monkeypox," the CDC states.