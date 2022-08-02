Student Loan Debt

Jerry Nadler Has a Bizarre Excuse for Why Students Shouldn’t Pay Their Bills

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 02, 2022 1:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Joe Biden is expected to make a decision about the "cancellation" of student loan debt by the end of the month. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has issued a number of extensions on payment moratoriums and the left of his party is demanding he reallocate the cost to taxpayers. 

But now, Democrat Jerry Nadler is arguing Biden should reallocate the payments to taxpayers because of the Monkeypox outbreak. 

Data about Monkeypox shows the disease is affecting a very specific group of people and is not an air born virus. 

"As of July 28, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health partners are reporting 4,907 cases of monkeypox in the United States across 46 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. CDC is also tracking multiple clusters of monkeypox that have been reported globally, including in 71 countries that normally do not report monkeypox," the CDC states. 

