White House Puts Out 'Fact Sheet' About How Biden Is Combatting...Summer

The White House released an extensive, 10-point "fact sheet" Tuesday afternoon about how the Biden administration is fighting "extreme heat." For the record, it is summer in the United States. Today is July 26, 2022.

Officials claim to be, "Lowering cooling costs for families, supporting community cooling centers, keeping workplaces safe, developing the first national heat standard to protect workers, providing real-time data and response resources, identifying and addressing disproportionate impacts, leveraging nature to cool down cities, Investing in proactive resilience projects and funding innovative cooling technologies."

More specifically, the Department of Health and Human Services launched a "Climate and Health Outlook to inform health professionals of climate events expected in the next 30-90 days and support proactive action to reduce health risks from heat waves and other extreme weather events," through "the Administration’s new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity."

But Biden's war on traditional energy has led to an exponential increase in electricity prices, making it much more difficult and expensive for Americans to cool their homes. Further, his advocacy for electric vehicles has also made keeping cool harder.

Rep. Massie tells Pete Buttigieg that if the average household plugged in electric cars, it would take 4x more electricity to charge the cars as would be used on air conditioning. pic.twitter.com/Bd4lSo5BKX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 19, 2022

So-called "green" or "clean" energy policies in California, which Biden has tried to emulate, have placed the state on alert for blackouts.

Looking to avoid power blackouts, California may turn to the one energy source it’s otherwise desperate to get rid of: fossil fuels. A sweeping energy proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Thursday puts the state in the business of buying power to ensure there’s enough to go around during heat waves that strain the grid. But some critics say the method of getting there is at odds with the state’s broader climate goals, because it paves the way for the state to tap aging gas-fired power plants and add backup generators fueled by diesel.

Not to mention the left's most extreme climate activists, who the Biden administration listens to while developing policy, doesn't want air conditioning used at all.