The Trump Family Remembers Shinzo Abe

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2022 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Trump Family Remembers Shinzo Abe

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump issued a statement Friday morning in response to the murder of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 

"Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was assassinated. His killer was captured and will hopefully be dealt with swiftly and harshly. Few people know what a great man and leader Shinzo Abe was, but history will teach them and be kind. He was a unifier like no other, but above all, he was a man who loved and cherished his magnificent country, Japan. Shinzo Abe will be greatly missed. There will never be another like him!” Trump said on Truth Social. 

Former White House senior presidential advisor Ivanka Trump and son Eric Trump also weighed in with series of photos. 

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a truly historic figure and leader of lasting consequence. Abe’s advice, wisdom and warmth had a profound impact on me during my government service. My heart is with his family and the Japanese people as the world mourns the passing of a great man," Ivanka Trump posted on her social media accounts. 

"So sad…POTUS45 had such great respect for this man. #Shinzo," Eric Trump said on his Instagram page.

 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Colorado Gov. Polis Furthers Abortion Protections After Roe Overturn
Madeline Leesman
The Wisconsin Supreme Court Just Banned Ballot Drop Boxes
Katie Pavlich

Texas Takes Action to Do Biden's Job
Spencer Brown
Biden to Sign New Executive Order Encouraging Abortion
Katie Pavlich
Timing of Secret Service Director's Departure Raises Questions
Spencer Brown

'The Stupidest Thing He Has Ever Said': One Part of Biden's Statement on Shinzo Abe's Assassination Is Raising Eyebrows
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular