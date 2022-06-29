Donald Trump

Secret Service Agents Are Itching to Debunk Latest J6 Lies

Posted: Jun 29, 2022 9:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Chris Seward

A number of Secret Service agents are reportedly chomping at the bit to debunk one-sided testimony given to the January 6 Committee. 

On Tuesday afternoon, the Committee held a last-minute, previously unplanned hearing to display "damning" testimony and "new evidence." Their star witness, former Trump White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson, told Pelosi-approved members that President Donald Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent from the back seat of The Beast, attempting to attack him, after his speech to supporters at the Ellipse on January 6. She also claimed he attempted to grab the steering wheel. 

But according to a number of reports, that never happened, and Secret Service agents are willing to testify under oath about the truth. 

Further, the claim Trump demanded to go to the U.S. Capitol but was told no by Secret Service agents is also raising eyebrows. 

