With Multiple Crises Raging, Biden Heads to the Beach

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 17, 2022 12:30 PM
With Multiple Crises Raging, Biden Heads to the Beach

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

After hosting an event about climate change at the White House Friday morning, President Joe Biden is on his way to the beach for another long weekend. Monday, is a federal holiday for Juneteenth. This marks the fourth weekend in a row Biden has been at his homes in Delaware. 

The trip comes after inflation hit another record this week and gas prices surge close to a $6 per gallon average across the country. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve took aggressive action and raised interest rates.  The stock market also tanked, wiping out all gains since President Biden took office. 

And now, the housing industry is set to take a hit. 

