January 6

Here's a Long List of Prominent Democrats Refusing to Accept Election Results

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 13, 2022 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Here's a Long List of Prominent Democrats Refusing to Accept Election Results

Source: (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Democrats on Capitol Hill are holding hearings this week to examine January 6, 2021 and their allegation President Donald Trump, along with Republicans on Capitol Hill, launched an "assault on democracy" by questioning or rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential election. 

Conveniently, Democrats are failing to highlight their own "assault on Democracy" over the years. 

The first example is Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson, who is leading the January 6 Committee. Thompson voted against the certification of the 2004 presidential election and refused to attend President Trump's inauguration. 

Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is also a leading figure on the committee, did the same and voted against the certification of the 2016 presidential election. 

Former Democratic Senator and current Vice President Kamala Harris agreed and repeatedly claimed Trump was an illegitimate president. 

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton still claims the 2016 election was stolen from her and fueled the despicable lie that President Trump wasn't elected, but installed by the Russian government. 

Current Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who lost a previous race to current Republican Governor Brian Kemp, has never conceded the 2018 race. 

And then of course there are plenty of other election results over the past two decades that Democrats have refused to accept. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden White House Flip-Flops on Stock Market As It Crashes
Spencer Brown
Local VA Judge Pulls a Move That Most Legal Observers Say Never Happens
Matt Vespa
'People Lost Their Ever-lovin' Minds': Big Cities Aren't the Only Ones Grappling with Violent Crime
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
New Study Estimates 1.6 Million in the United States Identify as Transgender
Madeline Leesman
Only Feds? Did Cops Admit Alleged White Nationalist Group Is Riddled With Informants?
Matt Vespa
Is She Trying to Lose Her Seat? Liz Cheney 'Doesn't Care' What Pro-Trump GOP Voters Think of Her
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular