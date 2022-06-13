Here's a Long List of Prominent Democrats Refusing to Accept Election Results

Democrats on Capitol Hill are holding hearings this week to examine January 6, 2021 and their allegation President Donald Trump, along with Republicans on Capitol Hill, launched an "assault on democracy" by questioning or rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Conveniently, Democrats are failing to highlight their own "assault on Democracy" over the years.

The first example is Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson, who is leading the January 6 Committee. Thompson voted against the certification of the 2004 presidential election and refused to attend President Trump's inauguration.

Chairman Thompson hit a fairly ironic note in his opening statement when he said that you have to accept the results of elections if you respect democracy. Thompson used this same law in 2004 to challenge the certification of President George W. Bush. https://t.co/POxZYWFhqs — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 13, 2022

This man refused to go to Trump’s inauguration and said he was not a legitimate president for years https://t.co/Nok6K5lTrP — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 13, 2022

Democrat Congressman Jamie Raskin, who is also a leading figure on the committee, did the same and voted against the certification of the 2016 presidential election.

#FLASHBACK:



Impeachment manager @RepRaskin encourages electors to overturn the results of the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/Mfco1o5MeP — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) February 10, 2021

Former Democratic Senator and current Vice President Kamala Harris agreed and repeatedly claimed Trump was an illegitimate president.

FLASHBACK: Two years ago, Kamala Harris explicitly agreed with the claim that the 2016 election was "illegitimate," and that Donald Trump was an "illegitimate" president. pic.twitter.com/8HJJKqkin1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 6, 2022

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton still claims the 2016 election was stolen from her and fueled the despicable lie that President Trump wasn't elected, but installed by the Russian government.

CLINTON: “You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.” pic.twitter.com/vEzGJAMihd — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 10, 2022

Current Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who lost a previous race to current Republican Governor Brian Kemp, has never conceded the 2018 race.

WATCH: Stacey Abrams again refuses to concede she lost the 2018 election.@tedcruz: "Do you still maintain that the 2018 election was stolen?"



Stacey Abrams: "Brian Kemp won under the rules that were in place...I will continue to disagree with the system until it is fixed." pic.twitter.com/FORX0OdCQW — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 20, 2021

A quick round-up of just a few of the times Stacey Abrams has refused to concede and (to use her words from 2016), "proven she is a petty woman uninterested in our national stability." #GApol https://t.co/DVNPoZvPff pic.twitter.com/D31AXIeOGY — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 4, 2019

And then of course there are plenty of other election results over the past two decades that Democrats have refused to accept.