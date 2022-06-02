Biden Bolting to Delaware After Another Speech on Gun Control

President Joe Biden will give a primetime address to the nation Thursday evening about curtailing Second Amendment rights of law abiding Americans. The White House announced the last minute schedule change Thursday morning.

"In the evening, the President will deliver remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day," the White House released.

It is expected Biden will continue to parrot Second Amendment disinformation and repeat falsehoods about firearms ownership that have been repeatedly debunked.

...Indeed, there is no evidence that the ban had any appreciable impact on gun violence and most studies questioned the impact even on mass shootings. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 31, 2022

Biden just repeated his false statement about the Second Amendment again,. https://t.co/bRc3OwoNIW It does not seem to matter to the President that this is a false claim about the history of the Second Amendment. One could even call it disinformation. https://t.co/RuueKPpXyZ — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 30, 2022

After his remarks, Biden will leave the White House for a long weekend at his beach house in Delaware.

Earlier this week Biden proposed bans on 9mm handguns during remarks on the South Lawn of the White House, complicating negotiations on Capitol Hill. He also said he hasn't been in touch with Congress about the way forward on the issue.

NEW - Biden on 9mm ammo: "2nd Amendment was never absolute."pic.twitter.com/D9nDjmXKD1 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving forward with a ban on semi-automatic sporting rifles.