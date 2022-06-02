Gun Control

Biden Bolting to Delaware After Another Speech on Gun Control

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 02, 2022 1:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden will give a primetime address to the nation Thursday evening about curtailing Second Amendment rights of law abiding Americans. The White House announced the last minute schedule change Thursday morning. 

"In the evening, the President will deliver remarks on the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day," the White House released. 

It is expected Biden will continue to parrot Second Amendment disinformation and repeat falsehoods about firearms ownership that have been repeatedly debunked. 

After his remarks, Biden will leave the White House for a long weekend at his beach house in Delaware. 

Earlier this week Biden proposed bans on 9mm handguns during remarks on the South Lawn of the White House, complicating negotiations on Capitol Hill. He also said he hasn't been in touch with Congress about the way forward on the issue. 

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving forward with a ban on semi-automatic sporting rifles. 

Most Popular