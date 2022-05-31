White House: Biden Doesn’t Believe in Hardening Schools

Speaking to reporters from one of the most heavily guarded buildings in the world Tuesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre strongly rejected calls to fortify schools in order to protect against school shootings. Specifically, Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden does not support current proposals to harden security.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says proposals that deal with "hardening schools...is not something that" President Biden "believes in" b/c "the problem is with guns" in America. pic.twitter.com/l19Mo0Yw3h — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2022

The statement comes in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas when a killer entered an unlocked door before carrying out his rampage. There was not a school resource officer on scene when he entered the building. Once inside, Uvalde police allowed the shooter to continue his horrific actions for nearly an hour.

Texas authorities: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter entered school; door was closed, did not lock - AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden revealed Monday he plans to push for bans on commonly owned handguns. The move essentially puts the brakes on good faith efforts to find a solution.

Not helpful.



“Hardening schools” is a likely piece in any potential legislative package and Biden’s team is blowing up negotiations they’re not even involved in. https://t.co/yZkDUmRcA6 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 31, 2022