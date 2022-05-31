White House: Biden Doesn’t Believe in Hardening Schools

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking to reporters from one of the most heavily guarded buildings in the world Tuesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre strongly rejected calls to fortify schools in order to protect against school shootings. Specifically, Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden does not support current proposals to harden security. 

The statement comes in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas when a killer entered an unlocked door before carrying out his rampage. There was not a school resource officer on scene when he entered the building. Once inside, Uvalde police allowed the shooter to continue his horrific actions for nearly an hour. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden revealed Monday he plans to push for bans on commonly owned handguns. The move essentially puts the brakes on good faith efforts to find a solution. 

