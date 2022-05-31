Biden: No Really, I Mean What I Say

President Joe Biden is reportedly frustrated at White House aides who regularly clean up his statements.

According to NBC News, Biden means what he says and is irritated with staff reworking the meaning of what he says.

"Beyond policy, Biden is unhappy about a pattern that has developed inside the West Wing. He makes a clear and succinct statement — only to have aides rush to explain that he actually meant something else. The so-called clean-up campaign, he has told advisers, undermines him and smothers the authenticity that fueled his rise. Worse, it feeds a Republican talking point that he's not fully in command," the report states. "The issue came to a head when Biden ad-libbed during a speech in Poland that Russian President Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power.' Within minutes, Biden's aides tried to walk back his comments, saying he hadn't called for Putin's removal and that U.S. policy was unchanged. Biden was furious that his remarks were being seen as unreliable, arguing that he speaks genuinely and reminding his staff that he's the one who is president."

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Biden said 9mm handguns were on the table for a ban.

So they’re ditching the whole “assault weapon” shtick this time and coming straight for 9mm handguns? https://t.co/g1W9R3RHo0 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 30, 2022

According to Biden, he meant what he said.

Meanwhile, the White House has attempted to get Biden on the campaign trail ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, but Democrats running for office aren't keen on him showing up.

"Do you want President Biden to come out and campaign for you in Ohio?" Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan was recently asked during an interview with Fox News Sunday."

"Hey, we'll see. We'll see. But the reality of it is I'm the face of this campaign and there's so much political noise out there. I'm a unique candidate"," Ryan said.