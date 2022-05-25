biden administration

Biden's FDA Feels the Heat from Democrats and Republicans

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 25, 2022 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden's FDA Feels the Heat from Democrats and Republicans

Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

As the baby formula crisis across the country continues, despite the Biden administration's efforts to import formula from Europe with military planes, Republicans and Democrats are turning up the heat on the Food and Drug Administration. 

"Infant formula supplies at local grocery stores were relatively stable for the first half of 2021. The out-of-stock percentage started to climb steadily in the later half and continued to worsen throughout this year. It’s concerning that FDA and key officials in the Administration did not anticipate this crisis or take action within days following Abbott Nutrition’s voluntary recall considering the company holds 48.1 percent of the U.S. market in infant formula," a number of Republican Senators wrote to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf this week. 

"Families are getting to the brink of pursuing unsafe and potentially dangerous options to feed their infants including homemade infant formula. And physicians are, once again, running defense on misinformation due to a lack of federal action to get the word out on safe alternatives," the letter continues. 

Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee Rosa DeLauro plans to hold hearings about why the FDA shut down one of the largest baby formula plants in the country without a quick plan ready to get it back up and running.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's a Three-Word Policy That's Been Effective in Stopping School Shootings
Matt Vespa
Liberal Senator's Dismissal of Link Between Mental Health and Mass Shootings Gives Dems' Game Plan Away
Matt Vespa
Pennsylvania Orders Recount in Contentious GOP Senate Primary
Spencer Brown
Confusion Abounds in Mexico as Migrants Find Out Title 42 Is Still in Place
VIP
Julio Rosas
Democrat Wishes ‘Terminal Cancer’ on Republicans Following Uvalde Shooting
Sarah Arnold
Here's the Only Red Flag We Knew About the Texas Shooter...But It Wouldn't Have Made a Difference
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular