Dems Start Attacking Their Own Over Supreme Court Protests

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 23, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

During a recent interview with CNN, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin broke with the White House by condemning raucous and intimidating protests outside of homes belonging to Supreme Court justices. 

“I think it’s reprehensible. Stay away from homes and families of elected officials and members of the court,” Durbin said. “You can express yourself, exercise your First Amendment rights, but to go after them at their homes, to do anything of a threatening nature, certainly anything violent, is absolutely reprehensible." 

But Durbin's position isn't sitting well with some leftist activists. The group Ruth Sent Us, which has been advocating for protests outside of justices' homes since a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked earlier this month, is now threatening him and condemning his comments.

Meanwhile, the country awaits a final ruling on whether the issue of abortion will be returned to the states and voters. The Supreme Court will issue the ruling sometime before the end of June.

