Dems Start Attacking Their Own Over Supreme Court Protests

During a recent interview with CNN, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin broke with the White House by condemning raucous and intimidating protests outside of homes belonging to Supreme Court justices.

“I think it’s reprehensible. Stay away from homes and families of elected officials and members of the court,” Durbin said. “You can express yourself, exercise your First Amendment rights, but to go after them at their homes, to do anything of a threatening nature, certainly anything violent, is absolutely reprehensible."

Sen. Durbin: "Stay away from the homes and families of elected officials and members of the court. You can express yourself, exercise your First Amendment rights, but to go after them in their homes [...] is absolutely reprehensible." https://t.co/mZXYWV0m5y pic.twitter.com/IAoOhCcFPq — The Hill (@thehill) May 15, 2022

But Durbin's position isn't sitting well with some leftist activists. The group Ruth Sent Us, which has been advocating for protests outside of justices' homes since a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked earlier this month, is now threatening him and condemning his comments.

Durbin, there is a conflict of interest between your Catholic faith and your role as Chair of @JudiciaryDems, with sole discretion to hold hearings into corrupt Catholic Justices. We demand answers.



Catholic @SenatorLeahy, speak up as well. https://t.co/pgYnRBECCr — Ruth Sent Us ?? (@RuthSentUs) May 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the country awaits a final ruling on whether the issue of abortion will be returned to the states and voters. The Supreme Court will issue the ruling sometime before the end of June.