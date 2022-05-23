Gas Prices

Biden Reiterates Painful Gas Prices Are Part of an Energy 'Transition'

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 23, 2022 2:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Speaking to reporters during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumo Kishida Monday, President Joe Biden touted an alternative energy "transition" as gas prices continue to wreak havoc on American families and the broader U.S. economy. 

"Here's the situation.  And when it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it's over, we'll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over," Biden said. 

Biden then falsely claimed his policies have eased the burden of prices at the pump and that he's punished Russia's energy sector. 

"What I've been able to do to keep it from getting even worse and it's bad," he continued. "You see what Europe is doing relative to the importation of Russian gas."

Neither claim is true. Last week gas prices hit new records for 11 days in a row. Today, news broke the administration is bracing for a diesel fuel shortage and plans to tap into the U.S. diesel supply. Biden has repeatedly tapped the Strategic Oil Reserves, which now sit and the lowest levels since 1987. Gas prices have not been lowered as a result. 

Further, the Russian ruble is worth more today than it was before President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in January. 

Two weeks ago, the Biden Administration halted oil and gas leasing on more than one millions acres in Alaska and the Gulf Mexico. Today, Biden touted asking OPEC to pump more oil while claiming his focus is on bolstering the U.S. economy. 

"It seems to me the best thing I can do, in addition to try to get the Middle Eastern countries, including OPEC, to raise their production of oil and move along that route, is to see to it that we continue to grow our economy," Biden said.

Most Popular