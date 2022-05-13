'Delete This False Tweet': White House Ripped for Disinformation About COVID Vaccines

The White House is under fire after sending a tweet late Thursday night claiming Wuhan coronavirus vaccines weren't available when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.
When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022
In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term ever recorded.
Due to the work of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed, vaccines were available. In fact, Biden received two doses before moving into the Oval Office.
President-elect Biden received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because he trusts scientists.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021
Our administration is committed to doing everything possible to ensure every American has all the information they need to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/9FzLEeqwOi
The White House is being blasted for the disinformation, leaving people wondering where the new Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board is on the false statement.
Who’s manning the @WhiteHouse Twitter account? Delete this false tweet. Biden himself has said 8% of seniors had gotten the vaccine on the day he took office. Biden was one of them. —> https://t.co/ojDmn1DNIQ https://t.co/V7z07DHQ90— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 13, 2022
Everyone should go through the process and report this for misleading information.— Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) May 13, 2022
Meanwhile, the White House is marking the death of one million Americans from the disease. More than 500,000 Americans have died since Biden took office, surpassing the number of deaths under Trump.
In remembrance of today’s tragic milestone, I’ve ordered the United States flag to be flown at half-staff in memory of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/QZMjPPlB0z— President Biden (@POTUS) May 12, 2022