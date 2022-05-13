Wuhan coronavirus

'Delete This False Tweet': White House Ripped for Disinformation About COVID Vaccines

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
May 13, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The White House is under fire after sending a tweet late Thursday night claiming Wuhan coronavirus vaccines weren't available when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. 

Due to the work of President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed, vaccines were available. In fact, Biden received two doses before moving into the Oval Office.

The White House is being blasted for the disinformation, leaving people wondering where the new Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board is on the false statement.

Meanwhile, the White House is marking the death of one million Americans from the disease. More than 500,000 Americans have died since Biden took office, surpassing the number of deaths under Trump.

