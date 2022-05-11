Abortion

Schumer Forces Democrats to Walk the Plank on Abortion

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 11, 2022 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

UPDATE: 

Original Post:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will force Democrats to vote on an extreme abortion bill Wednesday knowing it will fail to reach the 60 vote threshold needed for passage. 

"Democrats are once again headed for a show vote — this time on abortion — that risks dividing their party, depressing their base, and looks all but certain to be defeated," NBC News describes

For days, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have argued the legislation codifies Roe v. Wade, but the bill goes far beyond a "woman's right to choose" by forcing religious health providers to perform the procedure up until birth. 

The bill also refers to women as birthing people. 

The majority of Americans, including women, want restrictions on abortion after 15-weeks of pregnancy. 

Meanwhile, despite polling showing the vast majority of Americans do not support protestors descending on the homes of Supreme Court Justices, the White House and Democrats continue to endorse the behavior. 

