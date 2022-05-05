Adam Schiff's Response to the Supreme Court Leak Is Completely Unsurprising

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the lead proponent of the Russia hoax and rampant abuser of political power, is weighing in on the unprecedented Supreme Court leak earlier this week.

Schiff revealed his thoughts about the situation on Twitter and, predictably, brushed aside the betrayal of the leaker and jumped right to the politics of Roe v. Wade.

I don’t care how the draft leaked. That’s a sideshow.



What I care about is that a small number of conservative justices, who lied about their plans to the Senate, intend to deprive millions of women of reproductive care.



Codifying Roe isn't enough. We must expand the court. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 4, 2022

He's also using the opportunity to reiterate calls to destroy the filibuster in the Senate.

I understand the impulse for despair.



But it’s not too late to protect the right to choose.



Congress must codify protections for abortion rights. We must abolish the filibuster to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. Now.



People elected us to lead, not lament. Let’s do it. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 3, 2022

Schiff's position is similar to President Joe Biden's view of the matter. During the daily briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration isn't taking a position on the leak or the damage it could cause to the Court.

Jen Psaki refuses to condemn the SCOTUS leak, and instead chooses to recognize "the unprecedented nature of it." pic.twitter.com/o7hRydbOVy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

Court watchers and legal experts operating in good faith have a very different view.