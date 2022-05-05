Abortion

Adam Schiff's Response to the Supreme Court Leak Is Completely Unsurprising

Posted: May 05, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the lead proponent of the Russia hoax and rampant abuser of political power, is weighing in on the unprecedented Supreme Court leak earlier this week. 

Schiff revealed his thoughts about the situation on Twitter and, predictably, brushed aside the betrayal of the leaker and jumped right to the politics of Roe v. Wade

He's also using the opportunity to reiterate calls to destroy the filibuster in the Senate. 

Schiff's position is similar to President Joe Biden's view of the matter. During the daily briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration isn't taking a position on the leak or the damage it could cause to the Court. 

Court watchers and legal experts operating in good faith have a very different view. 

