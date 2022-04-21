China

The Chinese Communist Party Continues Its Crackdown in Shanghai

Source: (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)

The Chinese Communist Party is continuing with zero-Wuhan coronavirus policies by locking thousands of people into isolation centers. 

Further, children are being sent to school in full hazmat suits. 

Two weeks ago, horrific sounds could be heard from the major metropolitan city as people started running out of food, starving in their apartments and were told not to go onto their balconies. 

Food riots started breaking out in the city.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to praise China's reaction to the disease -- which was engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The lab received a number of grants from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Fauci is the director. 

