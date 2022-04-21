The Chinese Communist Party Continues Its Crackdown in Shanghai

The Chinese Communist Party is continuing with zero-Wuhan coronavirus policies by locking thousands of people into isolation centers.

A view into the dire situation in Shanghai right now, weeks into their lockdown: pictures of at least 26 floors of an office building converted into an isolation center https://t.co/59QvnlwJkM — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 20, 2022

The Shanghai police who works for the Chinese Communist party arrested the innocent people who don't allow them to move the covid patient into their leasing apartment......



The Chinese Communist party forced the tenant out of their house. pic.twitter.com/z409gmiAPR — ??? (@littleduck977) April 14, 2022

Further, children are being sent to school in full hazmat suits.

Children going to school in Shanghai, China. Zero Covid strategy. Welcome to a dystopian nightmare.pic.twitter.com/QNBVnpq8CL — James Melville (@JamesMelville) April 20, 2022

Two weeks ago, horrific sounds could be heard from the major metropolitan city as people started running out of food, starving in their apartments and were told not to go onto their balconies.

What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason. pic.twitter.com/iHGOO8D8Cz — Patrick Madrid ??? (@patrickmadrid) April 9, 2022

Food riots started breaking out in the city.

Chinese Peoples Say No to Dictator #XI Jinping #Riots have broken out in #Shanghai as starving residents begin to revolt against the #Chinese Communist Party

Crowds of residents are #looting food parcels while other clips showed furious mobs #XiShame

pic.twitter.com/bWcSKKJ1Q5 — the stranger (@thestranger515) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to praise China's reaction to the disease -- which was engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The lab received a number of grants from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where Fauci is the director.