Justice Clarence Thomas is back at the Supreme Court after a recent, week long stay in the hospital.

Justice Thomas is back on the bench for oral arguments this morning. #SCOTUS — Kevin Daley ?? (@KevinDaleyDC) April 18, 2022

On March 20, the Court revealed Thomas was admitted for flu-like symptoms and an infection.

"Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," the Court said.

Upon his departure, another statement was not made. During his time at the hospital, the White House failed to make a statement wishing him a speedy recovery until prompted by a reporter.

After Jen Psaki didn't mention Clarence Thomas's hospitalization at the top, it took 13 minutes until ABC's @eschulze asked whether the WH has "had any contact" w/him or "any updates."



Psaki says she's "not aware of any direct contact" but they "wish him a speedy recovery." pic.twitter.com/RRGuFiBaoh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 21, 2022

