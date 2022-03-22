Donald Trump
After Major Court Loss, Stormy Daniels Owes Donald Trump Money

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 22, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

President Donald Trump is celebrating a court victory over porn star Stormy Daniels, who a judge ruled against Monday night. 

The judge's ruling upholds a lower court ruling that Daniels owes President Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees and other costs. In a statement, the former president called the final ruling "a total and complete victory and vindication."

"The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in attorney fees, costs, and sanctions (not including appeal costs). As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to. The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me," Trump released in a statement. "The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal. Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me. P.S. The Fake News probably won’t report this story!"

Daniels says she will go to jail before she "pays a penny." 

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, is currently in prison after attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike. 

