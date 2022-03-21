Supreme Court

An Important Fact to Remember as Senator Whitehouse Attacks Republicans Over Biden's SCOTUS Nominee

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 21, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

As the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson kick off this week on Capitol Hill, Democratic Senators are attacking Republicans opposed to her nomination. In typical fashion, they're accusing colleagues from across the aisle of racism and sexism for their skepticism of Jackson sitting on the court. 

One of those Democrats is Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who has been relentlessly going after Republicans and conservative legal groups in the lead up to the hearings. In fact, he's still going after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. 

But as Whitehouse continues his barrage, keep in mind he still belongs to an all white beach club in Rhode Island. Given Judge Jackson is not white, she wouldn't be able to visit or be a member at Whitehouse's club. 

When asked about his membership at the club last year, Whitehouse passed the situation off as a work in progress. He has refused to revoke his membership and his wife is the club's largest share holder. 

Most Popular