An Important Fact to Remember as Senator Whitehouse Attacks Republicans Over Biden's SCOTUS Nominee

As the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson kick off this week on Capitol Hill, Democratic Senators are attacking Republicans opposed to her nomination. In typical fashion, they're accusing colleagues from across the aisle of racism and sexism for their skepticism of Jackson sitting on the court.

One of those Democrats is Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who has been relentlessly going after Republicans and conservative legal groups in the lead up to the hearings. In fact, he's still going after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

I was just reading this—it’s a great takedown of bogus Republican attacks on Judge Jackson.https://t.co/mxPQxprmKB — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 19, 2022

Typical. Right-wing extremists can’t bear a justice they didn’t secretly pick, so the smears fly. https://t.co/f22zQOS1QS — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 18, 2022

The biggest auditioner of all was Brett Kavanaugh. He made clear that he would be on the team of right-wing donors if on the Court. pic.twitter.com/B2aeegqMC7 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 16, 2022

But as Whitehouse continues his barrage, keep in mind he still belongs to an all white beach club in Rhode Island. Given Judge Jackson is not white, she wouldn't be able to visit or be a member at Whitehouse's club.

Reminder:KBJ would not be allowed to visit Whitehouse’s all-white beach club https://t.co/8LFhsixks9 — e-beth (@ebeth360) March 19, 2022

When asked about his membership at the club last year, Whitehouse passed the situation off as a work in progress. He has refused to revoke his membership and his wife is the club's largest share holder.