Hunter Biden Isn’t a Government Employee, But There’s a Catch

During the daily briefing at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the New York Times finally reporting what we already knew to be true: Hunter Biden's laptop is real and the information contained within it raises a number of serious questions.

In her response, Psaki said because Hunter Biden is not a government employee, she has no comment. She also deferred to the Department of Justice, which is conducting an investigation into Hunter Biden's foreign dealings and tax affairs.

But while Hunter Biden isn't technically a government employee, the White House is using taxpayer resources to manage his "art career."

"I can tell you after careful consideration a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards. Of course he has the right to pursue an artist career, just like any child of a president has the right to pursue a career but all interactions regarding the selling of art and setting the prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards and any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand and the gallerist will not share information about buyer or prospective buyers with Hunter Biden or the administration which provides quite a level of protection and transparency," Psaki explained in July 2021.

The American people deserve answers. Not just about Hunter Biden's overseas dealings, but about the 10 percent that went to the "big guy," aka President Joe Biden. What does that mean for his decision making on issues of national security and foreign policy?