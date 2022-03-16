Blackmail: Did Joe Biden Just Talk About Hunter Biden and His Laptop?

Speaking during an event in the East Room of the White House Wednesday to celebrate the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, President Joe Biden started talking about naked photos and blackmail from the lectern.

"I bet everybody knows somebody...that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then blackmails..." pic.twitter.com/grsZSN0lKW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2022

Biden said "everybody knows someone," which is certainly true in his case. Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, lost a laptop full of photos showing the younger Biden doing drugs, making porn and filming himself in sex acts.

Pornhub also was a favorite of Hunter Biden, aka “RHEast”. He would upload sex videos during his romance with his sister-in-law, and give them titles like “Lonely Widow”. #LaptopFromHell https://t.co/tLkoSTNcif https://t.co/BCLCBDvIoj — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 22, 2022

Hunter dropped off the laptop for repairs and never came to claim it. The repair man, who has been receiving death threats, turned it over to the FBI after seeing the contents of the hard drive. As a result, he's on the verge of bankruptcy.

"The laptop came into Mac Isaac’s possession after the future president’s son dropped it off for repairs in April 2019 and never came back. The hard drive contained a trove of emails, text messages, photos and financial documents between Hunter Biden and his family and business associates. The files show a laundry list of shady business deals around the world with Hunter Biden looking to cash in on his family and connections," the New York Post reports. "Things got so bad that Mac Isaac was forced to close down the shop at Trolley Square and flee the state on Nov. 5, 2020. He spent almost a year holed up with family in Lakewood, Colo. and spent time in woodworking school. When he applied for unemployment in December 2020, Isaac ran into complications with government officials."