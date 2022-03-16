Another Crime Is on the Rise as Gas Prices Rage

Americans working hard to manage an exponential increase is gas prices are now becoming the victims of yet another crime.

Gas theft is on the rise in cities across the country and thousands of gallons are being stolen from stations.

As Americans pay “astronomical” gas prices, gas thefts are becoming an “alarmingly common phenomenon”#BidenGasHike pic.twitter.com/QcvPrqhptt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is doing little to ease the pain of increased prices. In fact, officials are happily making them worse.

During an event this week Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm again emphasized the administration's goal of moving away from fossil fuels.

Energy Secretary Granholm: "It's not just about transportation. It's about homes and making sure that we wean ourselves off of fossil fuels." pic.twitter.com/FFMrf04YsG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2022

The White House continues to justify President Joe Biden's decision to end construction on the Keystone XL pipeline and refusal to increase domestic oil production.

Biden canceled Keystone OVER A YEAR AGO. https://t.co/zZ4It0kZU6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 16, 2022

Democrats on Capitol Hill are looking to punish oil companies, who they falsely claim are price gouging.

SCHUMER SAYS CONGRESS WILL CALL IN COMING WEEKS FOR CEOS OF OIL AND GAS COMPANIES TO TESTIFY ON ENERGY PRICE SPIKES — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, a number of Democratic governors have asked for the federal gas tax to be temporarily paused. The Biden Administration hasn't budged on the request.