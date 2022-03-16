Another Crime Is on the Rise as Gas Prices Rage

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 16, 2022 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Americans working hard to manage an exponential increase is gas prices are now becoming the victims of yet another crime. 

Gas theft is on the rise in cities across the country and thousands of gallons are being stolen from stations. 

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is doing little to ease the pain of increased prices. In fact, officials are happily making them worse. 

During an event this week Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm again emphasized the administration's goal of moving away from fossil fuels. 

The White House continues to justify President Joe Biden's decision to end construction on the Keystone XL pipeline and refusal to increase domestic oil production. 

Democrats on Capitol Hill are looking to punish oil companies, who they falsely claim are price gouging. 

Meanwhile, a number of Democratic governors have asked for the federal gas tax to be temporarily paused. The Biden Administration hasn't budged on the request. 

Most Popular