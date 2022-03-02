Iran
VIP

Report: Biden's Next Move With Iran Has Bad History

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 02, 2022 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Report: Biden's Next Move With Iran Has Bad History

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

As the crisis of Russia invading Ukraine continues in Eastern Europe, the Biden administration is still negotiating with the Iranian regime. His diplomatic team in Vienna, where talks are ongoing, has desperate hopes to get back into a nuclear agreement. 

Currently, Iran is classified as the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism by the U.S. State Department. Reportedly as part of Biden's objective to get to a deal soon, terrorism sanctions on the regime's worst offenders could be lifted. Sanctions won't be removed because Iranian officials no longer support terrorism and the murder of innocent people around the globe, but because the Biden White House wants to declare an agreement. 

In February 2021, the State Department removed the Iranian backed Houthi rebels as a designated terror group. 

"Effective February 16, I am revoking the designations of Ansarallah, sometimes referred to as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time. "This decision is a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen. We have listened to warnings from the United Nations, humanitarian groups, and bipartisan members of Congress, among others, that the designations could have a devastating impact on Yemenis’ access to basic commodities like food and fuel."  

Since the move, the humanitarian situation has not improved and the Houthis have only increased their aggression by launching a number of attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia -- including against commercial airports. 

Making matters worse, the current deal on the table reportedly further emboldens Russia. 

During the Obama administration when the first nuclear deal was negotiated, the White House admitted money released to the regime through the agreement would go to funding terrorism. They made the deal anyway.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Here Are the Two Congresswoman Who Heckled Biden Relentlessly
Matt Vespa

Eight Absurd Moments from Biden's First State of the Union Address
Spencer Brown
Twitter Isn't Real: Youngkin Wallops Biden on Popularity in Virginia
VIP
Spencer Brown
'Keying Your Own Car': What was the Point of Rashida Tlaib's State of the Union Response?
Matt Vespa
Judge Jackson's SCOTUS Hearings to Begin March 21: Durbin
Spencer Brown
Another Liberal City Is Dropping Its Indoor Mask Mandate
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular